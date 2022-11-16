Error 404 Page
Top 40 articles from the past 6 months
- MyChart message fees live on unstable ground
- 'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
- HHS renews COVID-19 PHE for 11th time — here's why
- HHS to maintain COVID-19 public health emergency past January
- 'It's like a shakedown': Payers, providers ditch the hushed voices in their fights
- CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
- Apple reportedly launching health insurance in 2024
- Humana laying off over 1,100 associates, shuttering all SeniorBridge locations
- Bright Health faces possible New York Stock Exchange delisting
- 'Vomit at your insurance companies, folks': Comedian's video goes viral after Anthem denies stomach treatment
- Anthem Blue Cross axes $40K bill after patient appeals on TikTok
- The 10 highest paid CEOs at publicly traded health insurance companies
- 'Already a three-headed dragon': Medical groups rebuke judge's approval of UnitedHealth, Change merger
- California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
- Payers are steering their members to Mark Cuban's pharmacy
- UnitedHealth CFO named in class-action lawsuit over 401(k) plan
- Why BCBS Mississippi is suing 3 hospital execs for defamation
- Bloomberg: It's time to end the public health emergency
- UnitedHealth Group's 13% revenue growth in Q2: 11 things to know
- UnitedHealth, Walmart partner on value-based senior care, will launch co-branded health plan
- Federal trial begins over proposed UnitedHealth, Change Healthcare merger: 8 notes
- CMS cracks down on Medicare Advantage TV marketing
- Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
- New payer price transparency rules take effect Jan. 1
- 78% of hospitals say their relationships with payers are getting worse
- House passes prior authorization reform bill: 4 things to know
- UnitedHealth Group, Allina Health criticized for digital employee monitoring practices
- Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
- 36 payer CEO moves in 2022
- UnitedHealth Group's $5.3B third quarter
- BCBS Texas, Southwestern Health Resources ending in-network services Oct. 3
- How to launch a PBM, Mark Cuban style
- Federal judge gives final approval to $2.67B BCBS antitrust settlement
- 4 reactions to CMS' prior authorization improvement proposal
- The top-rated commercial health plans in each state
- Healthcare increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored insurance, report says
- Medicaid eligibility reevaluations could begin in April
- UnitedHealthcare loses to TeamHealth — again — over alleged underpayments
- Centene threatens to terminate contract with Tenet, potentially impacting 3 million patients