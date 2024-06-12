Payers' role in engaging with public health: 3 CDC director insights

Public health and the rest of the healthcare delivery system have long operated in silos in the U.S. While progress was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, stressed that now is the time to build on that momentum and invest in data modernization and interoperability efforts.

This is true across all players in healthcare and public health, Dr. Cohen said while speaking at AHIP's 2024 conference on June 11 in Las Vegas. For example, the CDC has been focused on data modernization projects to share actionable data with health systems and health plans. Hospitals have also played a significant role in breaking down public health silos since the pandemic emerged. For example, one of the core reasons federal health officials have been able to determine that the ongoing bird flu outbreak in cattle poses a low risk to public health is because the CDC receives real-time data from 90% of emergency departments in the U.S., she said.

When asked what payers can do to strengthen the nation's public health infrastructure, she shared three pieces of advice: